Sen Graham Spewing Disinfo To Force Trump Into War With Russia

War-mongering tool of the Military Industrial Complex, Senator Lindsey Graham, admitted to the CNN host that he “will never be satisfied until the Congress and the White House work together to punish Russia for trying to interfere in our election.” Who cares if a RINO open-borders political call-boy is satisfied or not? He struggled to get re-elected and barely registered in the GOP primary, even losing in his home state and who, in national polling during the primary, registered a solid zero. That’s as close to irrelevant as one can get, but if he’s criticizing the President or Russia bashing, CNN wants to talk to him.

Still beating the dead Russian horse of election tampering, Graham said, “I don’t think they changed the outcome but they clearly tried to manipulate the outcome.” The rather swollen-looking Graham has been keeping a Russia score card that he shares with the CNN audience.

He says, “So the current sanctions are in place based upon their taking of Crimea. There needs to be new sanctions imposed against Russia for interfering in our election. So I’m working with Democrats and Republicans (John McCain), to pass new sanctions. I hope the President will embrace them because Russia needs to be punished.”

The CNN host might have wanted to challenge Graham at that point, since her network reported that the sanctions imposed by Russia after the first of the year by Hussein Obama were in response to the supposed election hacking, not Crimea as the Senator claims.

In a January 3rd article CNN stated, “‘president’ Barack Obama took unprecedented steps Thursday to retaliate against alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, prompting vows from Russian authorities that Moscow will respond in kind.

It continued, “The administration described Russia’s involvement as “Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities” and sanctioned four Russian individuals and five Russian entities for what it said was election interference. The administration also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country and two Russian compounds are being closed.”

Maybe Graham has been in the Democrat closet so long he’s forgotten the difference between telling the truth and flat out lies. Perhaps he’s just so eager for war that he’ll say anything to try to pressure the President into starting one.

The maniac from South Carolina says, “I am in charge of the Crime and Terrorism subcommittee on Judiciary along with my ranking member, Senator Whitehouse.” Whitehouse is the guy that was pushing Loretta Lynch to make “climate denial” a crime and prosecute the oil and gas industry under RICO statutes. They’re both nuts.

Graham says they’re “going to have an oversight hearing regarding the FBI and try to learn from the FBI what Russia actually did and see if they can validate the intel community’s findings and tell the FBI to go after all things Russian and try to figure out how to prevent this in the future.” Talk about prejudging a case, he’s admitting that they don’t know what Russia actually did in the same sentence he’s urging an all out assault on them.

In trying to manipulate the President into compliance with his demands, Graham says, “If Donald Trump, President Trump, forgives Putin for what he tried to do in our election, then that will scream weakness and the world will get a lot more unstable.”

No, Graham, if he lets a pantywaist such as yourself dictate his response, that would scream weakness. The only screaming that will be taking place will likely be coming from you, Senator, and you’re already unstable. The last thing we want to know is if there is a political cause behind it or if something else is behind your screaming.

